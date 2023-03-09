Nigeria: Buhari to Nigerians in Diaspora - My Govt Emplaced Credible, Transparent, Fair Elections

·Calls for their support for Tinubu's govt

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday in Doha, Qatar, told Nigerians in the Diaspora that his administration set forward to emplace credible, transparent and fair elections which would conclude on Saturday, March 11, with the governorship and State Assembly elections.

His declaration in Doha came, despite the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, violating its own guidelines and the Electoral Act which local and foreign observers said rendered the election as the worst ever conducted in the history of electioneering in the country.

He also called on Nigerians living in Qatar to support the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as he takes over the reins of government on May 29.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, said in a statement: "Speaking at a town hall meeting as part of his visit to the State of Qatar, President Buhari said his administration set forward to emplace credible, transparent and fair elections which will conclude on Saturday, March 11, with the Governorship and State Assembly elections.

"He, therefore, called on them to "support the incoming government of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, so that Nigeria will continue to be the beacon of hope and prosperity in our continent and an example for other African countries to emulate."

Speaking further, the President acknowledged the noble roles Nigerians in Diaspora, all over the world, had been playing in the development of Nigeria, adding that his administration had approved a National Diaspora Policy, and supported the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NiDCOM, in its operations to enable Nigerians in the diaspora contribute their quota to the development of their fatherland.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In his remarks, the Nigerian Ambassador to the State of Qatar, Yakubu Ahmed, congratulated Buhari President on conducting successful presidential and National Assembly elections on February 25, 2023. He said the process had proven that Nigeria's democracy was, indeed, strong while praying for an equally successful Governorship and State Assembly elections.

Ambassador Ahmed informed the President that Nigeria and the State of Qatar had maintained brotherly bilateral relationship since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 2013, noting that there were currently about 7,000 Nigerians residing in Qatar, and gainfully engaged in diverse areas of human endeavours.

Speaking on behalf of the Nigerian community in Qatar, Dr Arabo Ibrahim, a Senior Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, said he had every reason to thank the President, especially for restoring peace in the North-eastern part of Nigeria.

"Our people were chased out of Mubi in Adamawa State by Boko Haran terrorists, peace is back. Now we go there and sleep peacefully. There is a lot of food now. People from the neighboring countries even come to buy food in Nigeria," he said.