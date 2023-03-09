Ghana: PTA Donates to Madina SDA Basic School

The Parents Teacher Associa­tion (PTA) of the Madina Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Basic School on Thursday donated 150 pieces of assorted furniture to the school to facilitate teaching and learning.

The items included dual and mono desks, Kindergarten chairs and 10 set of teacher tables and chairs.

Presenting the items, the PTA chairman, Mr Isaac Addo, said the donation was to make them comfortable in the classroom and also make learning easier.

He said though there were other challenges in the school, class­room furniture and Information Communication Technology (ICT) facilities remained paramount, adding that with the support of stakeholders, these challenges would be addressed.

The Municipal Director of Ed­ucation, Mr Kean Adjei Mensah, who received the items, commend­ed the PTA for the timely inter­vention to complement the efforts of the government to provide basic needs for the school.

He appealed to all stakeholders, particularly parents, to contrib­ute their quota to help make the school a model institution in the municipality.

The school manager, Pastor Obed K. Obeng, said that scores of children were in the community who needed to be enrolled, adding that it was the reason the school had remained public to afford parents the opportunity to enrol their children in the school.

"We expect more children to come for them to be im­pacted morally, academically and spiritually in a holistic ed­ucation, which is the philoso­phy of Adventist education," he said.

In an address, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Madi­na Constituency, Mr Francis Xavier Sosu, pledged to provide a life-long scholarship for the best Basic Education Certificate Examination can­didate of the school, starting this year.

This, he said, was to mo­tivate students to commit to their books and perform well in their academic endeavours.

The MP recounted some ongoing educational programmes and projects in the area, adding that education would continue to be given the best attention since it was the best legacy to leave any group of people.