Ghana: Osimhen Speaks of Premier League Dream

Victor Osimhen has raised Premier League eyebrows after the red-hot Napoli striker admitted he dreams of testing himself in England's top flight.

The 24-year-old has been in electric form for his club this sea­son, scoring 19 times in 21 games in Serie A and acting as the catalyst for Napoli's sensational campaign, which sees them top the division by 15 points.

Those displays have won him admirers around Europe, with Manchester United among his potential suitors when the summer transfer window opens. Erik ten Hag's side have already laid groundwork for his signing.

Speaking to the press on the back of a surprise 1-0 defeat to Lazio on Friday, Osimhen will have only raised interest from any sides in the English top flight by admitting his desire to play in the Premier League.

"I think playing in one of the top five leagues in the world is an amazing feeling for me," he said after being named 'Best Foreign Athlete of the Year' by the Italian Foreign Press Association.

"A lot of peoples worldwide consider the Premier League as the best and the strongest league, but now I'm in one of the best leagues in the world which is the Italian Serie A.

"I'm working so hard to make sure that I achieve my dream of playing in the Premier League someday, but like I said, it's a process and I just want to keep on this momentum and continue to do well."

Manchester United are looking for a striker to join the club in the summer following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo in December, with loanee Wout Weghorst set to

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

return to Burnley at the end of the season.

Sky Sports News senior re­porter, Melissa Reddy, says there is plenty of interest in Tottenham striker, Harry Kane, who will enter the final 12 months of his Spurs contract in July, but also reports that Osimhen's age makes him a better fit for the profile of player United want to sign.

She said: "There's obvious rea­sons for the Harry Kane attraction from Manchester United - not least rekindling the offensive chemistry between him and Christian Erik­sen - but my understanding is that ideally, United would like a younger, dynamic profile there as first prize like Osimhen."

Premier League interest in Osimhen pre-dates his move to Na­poli. Sky Sports reported Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea were track­

ing the then-Lille forward's progress as far back in 2019.

He only spent one year in Ligue 1, but an 18-goal season was enough to convince Napoli to part with up to Ꞓ80m (£71m) to bring him to Serie A. --Sky Sports