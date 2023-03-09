Ghana: GNFS Honours 22 Retired Officers

Twenty-two re­tired fire officers of the Accra Regional Command of the Ghana Nation­al Fire Service (GNFS) were awarded at a send-off in Accra last Thursday.

They were presented with cita­tions and gifts for their dedication to service and the country over the years.

The officers were Assistant Chief Fire Officer (ACFO) Henrit­ta Oblitey, ACFO Robert Mensah Agornu, Divisional Officer Grade One (DO I) Joana Lardjie Nartey, DO I Comfort Melody Amenuvor, DO I George Botchway, DO I Febian Uzoukwu, DO I Francis Tanor, DO III Love Larkailey Jaf­ro, DO III Agatha Olivia-Yeboah, DO III George W. Hanson and DO III Seth Kwaku Boateng.

The rest were Assistant Divi­sional Officer (ADO) I Bernard Kofi Attipoe, ADO I Samuel Appiah-Nkansah, ADO II Mary Cudjoe, ADO II Rosemond Sack­ey, ADO II Anna Norman, ADO II Abudal Aziz Kunta Tibangnaa, ADO II Benjamin Segbefia, ADO II Mary Ockor, ADO II Samuel Ofori Antwi, ADO II Peter Nii Ankrah and ADO II Charles K. Boafo.

The Accra Regional Fire Commander, Assistant Chief Fire Officer (ACFO) I Roberta Aggrey Ghanson, stressed the need to cel­ebrate the retirees, saying that they had over the years devoted their lives, time and knowledge to make the service what it was presently.

"We cannot forget your contri­butions during emergencies, your mentorship and various forms of support provided over the years. We had your shoulders to rest on. Yes, we will always need those shoulders.

Due to this we cannot say good­bye but rather hug you all, so that we can whisper our difficulties into your ears and to continue to tap into the rich pool of knowledge which is still untapped," she added.

ACFO I Ghanson appealed to them to continue their works by propagating the gospel of fire safety to help bring fire records to its barest minimum.

She entreated officers in active service to step up their efforts to perform of saving lives and properties.

"Let us be loyal to our call as fire officers, serving diligently to contribute our quota in building a better Ghana. As lovely people, let us love what we do and do it with all our heart," she added.

The Accra Regional Welfare Chairman, ADO II Ebenezer Borsah commended the retirees for delivering on their mandate during their career.