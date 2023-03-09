Ghana: GOIL Pledges Commitment to Consumers

GOIL has undertaken a 10-kilometre walk in Accra as part of activities to celebrate Ghana's 66th Inde­pendence Day.

It was on the theme 'Good En­ergy for a healthy Nation' intended to draw awareness on the need to stay fit to meaningfully contribute to national development.

The walk, which was led by the Group Chief Executive Officer/Managing Director of GOIL, Mr Kwame Osei Prempeh, Board Chairman, Mr Reginald Daniel Laryea, and GOIL's Brand Am­bassador, Professor Azumah Nel­son, was attended by over 1,500 persons, including management, staff, keep-fit clubs, and some corporate partners of GOIL.

The over two-hour walk began and ended at the El-wak Sports Stadium through the Aviation area, Airport Street, 37 Military hospital road to Jubilee house, and Christ the King school.

The last leg of the walk saw the team head towards the DVLA head office before ending at the El-Wak sports stadium. The climax was a 15-minute aerobics exercise.

In a brief remark, the Group CEO and MD, Mr Prempeh, said as the country's proud heritage, GOIL associated itself with the celebration of Ghana's 66th Independence Day pledging its continued commitment to serve consumers.

He noted that the celebration of the country's 66th indepen­dence anniversary should always remind Ghanaians about the ca­pabilities of Ghanaians, as shown by GOIL, to manage their own affairs.

He appealed to consumers to continue to patronise the products of GOIL.

The Board Chairman of GOIl, Mr Laryea, stressed the impor­tance of fitness of staff and work­ers, noting that "GOIL is nothing without you. You make GOIL happy when you patronise our products because you believe in quality and preserving the life span of your vehicles .... We thank you for making the right choice all the time".

GOIL's Brand Ambassador, Prof. Nelson, suggested regular exercises and urged the partici­pants, especially staff and man­agement of GOIL, to continue keeping fit because it will help keep everyone away from doctors.

Prizes were awarded to individ­uals who distinguished themselves during the walk, including the most enduring participants aged between 65-70 years, and others who walked briskly during the 10-kilometre walk.

The topmost prizes were the 'Good Energy Award', 'the Brand Ambassador Award,' and the 'Group CEO Award'.