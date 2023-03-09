Tanzania/Mali: Mayele, Moloko Net As Young Africans Thrash Bamako

Young Africans have laboured to beat Real De Bamako 2-0 in a tense CAF Confederation Cup group D match at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday evening.

Congolese imports Fiston Mayele and substitute Jesus Moloko have made the difference after scoring in each half to hand their team maximum points.

They have now produced 7 points from four games with two games to play before finishing their group stage mission and have a big advantage of sailing into the knockout category.

It was Mayele's second consecutive goal in the competition after netting in Mali when the two sides shared spoils courtesy of a 1-1 draw.

In the 54th minute, Yanga missed a spot-kick as Yannick Bangala's strike went over the crossbar to the relief of the visitors who are yet to stamp success from four games played.

Coming up, the Jangwani street giants host group D leaders US Monastir at Benjamin Mkapa arena on March 19th in a seemingly a revenge game for Yanga after suffering a 2-0 in Tunisia.

Until now, Monastir are the only side yet to concede defeat after accumulating 10 points from their four played fixtures.

However, in an early match, the Tunisian giants claimed a 1-0 victory over TP Mazembe at Olympic Stadium in Tunisia as Mazembe's quest to seek a quarterfinals opportunity continue to fade away.