Ghana: 2 Children Drown After Torrential Rains At Bortianor

8 March 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Anita Nyarkoyirenkyi

Two children drowned when a building collapsed during Tuesday's torren­tial rains at Bortianor in the Ga South Municipality.

The children yet to be identi­fied, were reported to be siblings between the ages of nine and 11 years.

The Ghanaian Times gathered that their mother, identified as Ama, and her three children, were in their single room when the building collapsed and the flood carried the victims away. The mother and one child were, however, saved by neighbours while the victims were carried away by water.

The Head of Communica­tions of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Mr George Ayisi, confirmed the tragedy to the Ghanaian Times in Accra, yester­day.

He said NADMO was ready for this year's rains as personnel have been trained and equipment in preparedness for any eventu­ality.

Mr Ayisi said NADMO was in partnership with assemblies to dredge open drainages.

He cautioned the public to take heed to weather warning from the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMA) to be abreast with issues on rains.

Mr Ayisi advised that people in flooding areas should always put off their electrical gadgets during rains to prevent electrocution.

He said people in flooded ar­eas should move to save havens such as schools, churches and stadia to ensure safety.

Mr Ayisi asked the public to desist from throwing garbage into drainage to prevent chok­ing waterways which results in flooding.

He also urged the public to en­gage in clean-up and distilling of open drains to prevent flooding.

Yesterday three-hour rainfall in Accra resulted in flooding in some areas, destroying proper­ties running into thousands of Ghanaian Cedis.

The GMA in an earlier press statement had warned that the South-east part of Ghana had been engulfed by a rain-bearing cloud.

According to that statement, the area within the Greater Accra and Eastern regions will be affected before drifting to the Central and Western regions and parts of the Ashanti region.

