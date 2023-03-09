Ghana: Boxing Seminar for Journalists Tomorrow

The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) in collab­oration with the Boxing Writers Association of Ghana (BWAG) are or­ganising a special semi­nar for sports journalists and interested parties at the Bukom Boxing Are­na Mudor Conference Hall tomorrow.

It begins from 9am to 2pm.

Public Relations Officer and Communi­cations Director of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), Mohammed Amin Lamptey, who is the main resource person, called for a good turn-out to learn the new trends in boxing and terminologies used in boxing.

He said since boxing is the number one sport that has achieved much at the world and Olym­pic Games level, it is time respect is accorded the main practitioners of the sport, including boxers, coaches, GBA leadership as well as the Boxing Supporters Union (GHABSU) and the media who spread the message and pro­mote the game.

He noted that partici­pants are going to know about scoring and the safety of boxers.

Nana Odiasempa Abena Ayebea Okani I Asumka Hemaa, queen mother of Adukrom Akuapim, a keen boxing enthusiast is the special guest of honour.

Chief Coach of the national boxing team and Olympic Games Bronze Medal winner, Dr Ofori Asare, will be around to share some experience.

Executives of the BWAG will be intro­duced at the seminar.

The first 10 jour­nalists to attend will receive special gifts from Boxinghana.com.