Ghana: Regions Mark 66th Independence Day Celebration

The regions marked the 66th Independence anniversary with parade by the security services and school children.

DANIEL DZIRASAH reports from Sunyani the Bono Regional capital that 264 secu­rity personnel drawn from the Army, Police, Ghana National Fire Service, Ghana Prisons Service, Ghana Immigration Service, Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority with 1, 272 school children and teachers participated in this year's Independence Day parade at the Jubilee Park in Sunyani on Monday.

For the first time in the Bono Region, the parade commander for the occasion was a female, Captain Christle Konadu Odame of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

The Bono Regional Minister, Justina Owusu Banahene, in an address touted the significant contribution of our forebears for development of the country and called on the current generation to do their part ftor the next generation.

She said under no circum­stance "should we allowed political interest, ethnic and religious chauvinism to divide us as people."

The Sunyani Senior High School emerged winners of the Independence debate competi­tion, while the St James Seminary were also recognised for their sterling performance in the WAEC results last year.

From Cape Coast in the Central Region, DAVID O. YARBOI-TETTEH reports that security agencies as well as pupils and students of selected basic and second cycle schools participated in the Independence celebration.

The security agencies present were from the Fire Service, Im­migration Service, Police Service, Prisons Service and the Fifth Infantry Regiment.

In an address, the Central Regional Minister, Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, paid tribute to those who laid their lives in the attainment of Independence for the nation.

FRANCIS DABRE DABANG IN BOLGATANGA reports that the 66th Indepen­dence anniversary was held at the Ramsey Sports Stadium in the Upper East Regional capital, Bolgatanga, with a parade of security services and school children.

Addressing the parade, the Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu, said the gov­ernment was addressing the chal­lenges facing the region, through the implementation of scores of social intervention projects and programmes.

"It is incumbent on the people to take advantage of the policies and the available natural resourc­es to create the enabling envi­ronment to provide the needed job opportunities for the teeming unemployed youth," he said.

The United Kingdom (UK) Deputy High Commissioner in Accra, Keith McMahon, who graced the occasion, said the UK government was working hard to strengthen the bilateral relations with Ghana.

According to him, the gov­ernment of UK was committed to the cause of the country, especially the five regions of the north, stating "the UK Govern­ment will ensure more improved social development for the five regions of the north."

Some teachers, political actors, other civil servants were hon­oured for their immense contri­butions to the progress of the region.

FROM TEMA, KEN AFEDZI reports that all the 29 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies in the region, converged on the Tema Sport Stadium for the 66th Indepen­dence parade.

A total of 1,500 security personnel drawn from the Ghana Armed Forces, the Police Service, National Fire Service, Ghana Navy, Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Author­ity, Immigration Service and the Ambulance Service and a representation of each Assembly with one school, took part in the parade.