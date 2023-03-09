Ghana: CACI Elects Apostle Samuel Amponsah-Frimpong As New Chairman

The Christ Apostolic Church International (CACI) has elected Apostle Samuel Amponsah-Frimpong as chairman of the church, with Apostle Samuel Addai-Kusi as General Secretary at an election organised by the Church at its 66th ministerial and general council meeting held in Accra on Thurs­day.

Apostle Amponsah-Frim­pong polled 676 votes out of the total valid votes of 1,084 cast, to succeed the outgoing chairman, Apostle George Yeboah.

The new chairman-elect was until his new position, the Gener­al Secretary of the church, while Apostle Addai-Kusi, until his new position was Director of Missions of the Church.

The seven-member new leadership of the church has Reverend Samuel Kpeli Mensah, new Prophetic Director, Apostle George Peter Derry, Missions Di­rector, Apostle Prosper Agbagblo, retained, Evangelism Director and Reverend Asumadu Kyeremeh, Director, Christian education.

The rest of the leadership include departmental heads at the General headquarters, two Repre­sentatives from the Good Women Ministry National Management, Youth/Casa National Manage­ment, Men's Ministry National Management, and Children's Min­istry National Management.

The chairman elect in his accep­tance speech, expressed gratitude to the church for the confidence reposed in him adding, "I ded­icate the victory and high divine call to the memory of our beloved founder, Apostle Peter Newman Anim and the forefathers of the Church both alive and deceased.

"I am humbled by your vote of love. I am astonished by a higher call given to me and my colleagues to fulfil higher divine assignments for the CAC International, I there­fore salute you all for the trust and confidence reposed in us," he said.

"To the entire family of the Christ Apostolic Church Interna­tional, I want to assure you that there is room for all of us to grow and serve the Lord. I will serve and always seek your best interest," he said.

The Christ Apostolic Church International, founded by Apostle Peter Newman Anim, said to be the father of Pentecostalism in Ghana, is the first and mother of Pentecostal churches in the then-Gold Coast, now Ghana.