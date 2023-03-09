Gambia: Kanifing East Record 2nd Win in GFF 2nd Division League

Kanifing East recorded their second win of the league during their Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Second Division League week-10 fixture played on Monday.

Kanifing East defeated Medical 2-1 during a game played at the Jarra Soma Mini Stadium.

Lamin Jarra gave the host, Medical, a 11th minute lead but Ansumana Badjie restored parity for Kanifing East two minutes before half-time.

Ma Samba Saine scored the winner for Kanifing East nine minutes from time.

The win moved Kanifing East to 13th position with 10, two points ahead of Medical who occupy 15th position with 8 points.

Young Africans and Latrikunda United drew goalless during a game played at the KG5 Mini Stadium in Banjul.

Both sides collected the same number of points (10), with Young Africans sitting 9th position, while Latrikunda United occupy 10th position.

Tallinding United also shared the spoils with Jarra West at the Late Ousman Saho Field in Yundum.

The result puts Tallinding United at 14th position with 9 points, while Jarra West sit 16th position with 8 points.