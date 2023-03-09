Gambia: Kanifing East Record 2nd Win in GFF 2nd Division League

8 March 2023
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

Kanifing East recorded their second win of the league during their Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Second Division League week-10 fixture played on Monday.

Kanifing East defeated Medical 2-1 during a game played at the Jarra Soma Mini Stadium.

Lamin Jarra gave the host, Medical, a 11th minute lead but Ansumana Badjie restored parity for Kanifing East two minutes before half-time.

Ma Samba Saine scored the winner for Kanifing East nine minutes from time.

The win moved Kanifing East to 13th position with 10, two points ahead of Medical who occupy 15th position with 8 points.

Young Africans and Latrikunda United drew goalless during a game played at the KG5 Mini Stadium in Banjul.

Both sides collected the same number of points (10), with Young Africans sitting 9th position, while Latrikunda United occupy 10th position.

Tallinding United also shared the spoils with Jarra West at the Late Ousman Saho Field in Yundum.

The result puts Tallinding United at 14th position with 9 points, while Jarra West sit 16th position with 8 points.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.