Gambia: BAC Chair Says NPP Needs Credible People As Candidates for Central, Local Govt Positions

The chairperson of The Brikama Area Council (BAC), Sheriffo Sonko, who doubles as a staunch member of the ruling National People's Party (NPP) has said that his party needs credible people to selection to run for positions in either central or local government.

The BAC boss made the remark during a press conference where he declared his resolve not to run for re-election at the Brikama Area Council. The statement was made as an advice to NPP selection committee in its selection of candidates for positions, in particular the upcoming Local Government Elections,

"To me there are so many silent supporters. There are so many people who are supporting silently but they have been doing a great thing for the party. There are some who were not silent, they also did great things for the party," he said

He, however, added that there are others as well who are doing damage to the party, which he said the selection committee needs to understand.

"This is a ruling party. We need to have credible people to lead the positions of the government or the local government for the interest of the party; for the good image of the ruling party."

"But we cannot just say, 'Modou Lamin Touray has been trying so much for the party. He has been saying x, y and z, so he is the best candidate. No. Maybe Fatima Jarjue has been silent somewhere but doing a great job for the party."

"I want us to consider this very well, not to say Modou has just come to the party, so Modou cannot lead."

The BAC boss said he has many supporters who wanted him to run for re-election, with "some even crying", but he refused to run for re-election for the interest of the party.

Bah calls for enactment of bill to allow native languages in parliament