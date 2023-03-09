Gambia: Bayelsa Queen Sign Abuko Utd Net-Minder Matty Manga

8 March 2023
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Gibba

Nigeria Premier League side, Bayelsa Queen Football Club have signed former Abuko United Female Football Club and Gambia national team net-minder Matty Manga on a two-year contract.

Matty Manga will join her follow Gambian, Penda Bah at Bayelsa Queen.

Matty Manga was awarded Man of the Match against Guinea in the just concluded WAFU tournament.

Speaking to Pointsports after completing her transfer from the Gambia Women's League Division One to the Nigerian Premier League, Matty Manga described the move to a different league and country as a dream come true for her.

"I am happy to move here to continue my football career," she added.

She thanked the management and staff of Abuko United FC and former teammates for their support throughout her football career. She thanked her friends and family for their support as well.

