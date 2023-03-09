Gambia: On GRA Award Night!

analysis

Tax is a critical component in the growth and development of any nation. Therefore, timely payment of taxes also helps to strengthen democracy, thus promoting the fundamental ideals of rule of law.

In a nutshell, revenues received as taxes help the government in its drive to provide essential services to the populace.

But this development is only attainable when companies and business entities honour their tax obligations.

The Gambia just like most countries is a tax-based economy, wherein taxes paid by companies and businesses are used to nurture development initiatives.

The Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) recently convened its 5th edition of the Taxpayers Award at a colorful ceremony held at Kairaba Beach Hotel. As rightly stated by Commissioner General Yankuba Darboe, the award night is meant to create a forum to recognise the most compliant taxpayer in the country's economy for their unwavering commitment in fulfilling their tax obligation and civic duty.

This award is not only timely, but one that speaks volumes of the authority's drive to see a more prosperous and developed country. Over 31 deserving most tax compliant institutions and individuals received various awards this year.

Lest we forget, GRA over the past has been instrumental and continues to be in the forefront in promoting issues relating to tax compliance. For this we hail the leadership for the foresight and putting the interest of the country above all.

Therefore, coming up with such an award night would also send a clear message that the authority is not relenting on its laurels in promoting tax compliance among institutions and businesses in the country.

Despite the challenges, the authority makes sure it fulfills its part in terms of revenue mobilisation.

As he rightly stated, the authority in the 2022 financial year collected a sum of D12.7B exceeding a target by 3.0%. This revenue performance, he added, represents a marginal growth of 0.3% over the 2021 revenue performance. This is indeed remarkable and something that demonstrates the authority's sound policies and good leadership especially regarding revenue mobilisation.

We once again thank the leadership of The Gambia Revenue Authority for their effort in building a better Gambia. This is what patriotism calls for and we all have a stake in building a better Gambia.