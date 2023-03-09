Gambia: PURA Grabs One of the 'Most Compliant Payee Taxpayers' Awards

The Gambia Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) has been awarded as the second runner-up for the award category of Pay As You Earn (PAYE) taxpayer of the year by The Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA).

This year marks the 5th Edition of the Taxpayers Award rolled-out by The Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) at a colorful ceremony held at Kairaba Beach Hotel.

Thus, the authority over the past years has been instrumental in promoting compliance with the country's revenue laws. The award was designed to recognise and celebrate the most compliant taxpayers towards nation-building.

Yankuba Darboe, Commissioner General of GRA, hailed PURA for its continued efforts towards nation-building, saying 'when the regulator is compliant, there is hope for the country.'

CG Darboe also acknowledged the efforts of the Director General of PURA, describing him as 'one of the biggest supporters of the authority in their revenue collection drive by ensuring compliance among GSM operators and others.

Receiving the award, Yusupha M. Jobe, Director General of PURA, expressed appreciation in receiving the award and further thanked the authority for the recognition.

This, recognition, he added, is a clear demonstration that PURA is fully compliant with its tax obligations to government and her people.

The president of the Republic, His Excellency Adama Barrow presented the Certificate of Tax Compliance Award 2022 to the DG of PURA. Previously, under this award category, PURA was nominated twice.

'Gambia is first state to request ACALAN's support in developing a language policy'