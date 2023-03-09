Gambia: PURA Grabs One of the 'Most Compliant Payee Taxpayers' Awards

8 March 2023
The Point (Banjul)
By Fatou Dem

The Gambia Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) has been awarded as the second runner-up for the award category of Pay As You Earn (PAYE) taxpayer of the year by The Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA).

This year marks the 5th Edition of the Taxpayers Award rolled-out by The Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) at a colorful ceremony held at Kairaba Beach Hotel.

Thus, the authority over the past years has been instrumental in promoting compliance with the country's revenue laws. The award was designed to recognise and celebrate the most compliant taxpayers towards nation-building.

Yankuba Darboe, Commissioner General of GRA, hailed PURA for its continued efforts towards nation-building, saying 'when the regulator is compliant, there is hope for the country.'

CG Darboe also acknowledged the efforts of the Director General of PURA, describing him as 'one of the biggest supporters of the authority in their revenue collection drive by ensuring compliance among GSM operators and others.

Receiving the award, Yusupha M. Jobe, Director General of PURA, expressed appreciation in receiving the award and further thanked the authority for the recognition.

This, recognition, he added, is a clear demonstration that PURA is fully compliant with its tax obligations to government and her people.

The president of the Republic, His Excellency Adama Barrow presented the Certificate of Tax Compliance Award 2022 to the DG of PURA. Previously, under this award category, PURA was nominated twice.

'Gambia is first state to request ACALAN's support in developing a language policy'

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.