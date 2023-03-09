Gambia: Bakau Utd Share Spoils With Super Stars in KM 3rd Tier

8 March 2023
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Bakau United on Monday shared the spoils with Super Stars in the 2023 Kanifing Municipality Third Division League campaign.

The Bakau based-club drew 1-1 with Super Stars in their week-two match played at the Father Gough Sports Complex in Manjai Kunda.

Both sides were zealous for the maximum points to increase their dreams of qualifying for The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Third Division League triangular qualifiers but the match ended stalemate.

Meanwhile, Newtown XI FC defeated Bakoteh FC 1-0 at the Bakau Mini Stadium on the same day to clasp the vital three points.

Abuko South FC beat Blue Stars FC on the same score line at the Serrekunda East Mini Stadium on Sunday to also grasp the significant three points.

Prisons FC drew 1-1 with Serrekunda United at the Father Gough Sports Complex in Manjai Kunda on the same day to share the spoils.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.