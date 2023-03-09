Gambia: Bakau Utd Share Spoils With Super Stars in KM 3rd Tier

Bakau United on Monday shared the spoils with Super Stars in the 2023 Kanifing Municipality Third Division League campaign.

The Bakau based-club drew 1-1 with Super Stars in their week-two match played at the Father Gough Sports Complex in Manjai Kunda.

Both sides were zealous for the maximum points to increase their dreams of qualifying for The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Third Division League triangular qualifiers but the match ended stalemate.

Meanwhile, Newtown XI FC defeated Bakoteh FC 1-0 at the Bakau Mini Stadium on the same day to clasp the vital three points.

Abuko South FC beat Blue Stars FC on the same score line at the Serrekunda East Mini Stadium on Sunday to also grasp the significant three points.

Prisons FC drew 1-1 with Serrekunda United at the Father Gough Sports Complex in Manjai Kunda on the same day to share the spoils.