Nigeria: Atiku's Main Collation Agent Joins APC

Johnson Fatoki, the Ogun State collation agent for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, during the February 25 election, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Fatoki joined the ruling party ahead of next week's governorship and House of Assembly elections.

His defection added to the growing list of opposition parties' leaders who have crossed to Governor Dapo Abiodun's camp in what pundits have described as "political transfer market."

Apart from Fatoki, other chieftains of the PDP who dumped joined APC, include Segun Seriki, Otunba Femi Osifade, Alhaji Saula Adegunwa, Ralph Olaosebikan and Mr Tola Mebude.

Others are the former Financial Secretary of PDP in Ogun State, Bola Odumosun, Chairman of the Elders Council, Alhaji T.A. Olatokunbo, Alhaja Fatimo Sonibare, former chairman of Ijebu East Local Government, Michael Agbolaade and former House of Assembly member, Akeem Salami.

Speaking at Iperu-Remo country home of Governor Abiodun, Fatoki who is the leader of the Ogun Central team and former member, Ogun State House of Assembly, said the group made up of members of different political parties went through a lot of pressure and overtures from various political parties, but decided to pitch their tent with Governor Abiodun.

Fatoki described the group as "a complete team," saying it is made up of experienced politicians from Ogun Central who are leaders in their respective communities and are not pushed overs in the political terrain.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This team is a complete team. Our members cut across different parties who had held at least one political post currently in the past.

"We are not here to demand for anything but here to work for the governor. The party will win even after Governor Abiodun's next four years. We know that whether we join the APC or not, the party will still win, so it is better we join now" Fatoki stated.

He noted that the inclusive policy and the developmental strides of the incumbent administration across the state, attracted the group to the APC, emphasizing that they were not coming into the party for personal gains but for the benefits of their people.

Responding, Abiodun described the leader of the group, Fatoki, as a forthright, reliable, consistent and committed individual who is not a push over in both the Ogun State and national politics, having served the PDP in various capacities.

The governor explained that the inclusive policy of his administration was to open up the political space and make it easy for many people to join the APC.

Abiodun lauded the groups for taking the right step in the right direction, adding that though it was tough, the decision would enable them to be in the mainstream and play an active part in serving their people.

"My being in government is to impact on the lives of the people. Your decision to join us will make you active players in decision making because most of the projects we executed are from the people."