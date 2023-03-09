Nigeria: Sokoto Students Counselled On Drug Abuse, Trafficking

The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Sokoto State has counselled Secondary School students on the dangers of drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking among youths and women in the state.

Speaking at the sensitisation training on Wednesday in Sokoto, the NDLEA Zonal Commander in charge of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara, Mr Misbahu Idris, said the idea was to protect the future of youths and women in the society.

According to him, the training, sponsored by the office of the Clerk and Senate Committee on Drugs and Narcotics, was targeted toward accomplishing the country's desire on ending any form of drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking.