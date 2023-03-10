Zimbabwe: Dzamara's Wife Pleads With Mnangagwa to Investigate His Disappearance

Eight years after the mysterious disappearance of journalist Itai Dzamara, his wife, Sheffra, is still yearning for closure.

Dzamara was abducted by unidentified men in the high-density area of Glen View while at a barber shop in 2015.

Marking the anniversary of his disappearance, Dzamara's wife Sheffra penned a letter to President Mnangagwa to open an inquest into the disappearance of her husband.

"Up to this day, we don't know where Itai is, and it's been 8 years of suffering and unending grief. What pains me the most is having to explain his disappearance to our two children. They grieve every day for their missing father, and I weep every day for a missing husband. It has been a tough eight years of raising children on my own. All our efforts to find answers about Itai's whereabouts have hit a brick wall.

"Mr. President, it is in your power to call for an investigation. I, therefore, appeal to you as the President of your nation to do so. Itai cannot remain unaccounted for. The truth must come out. His two children, relatives, friends, and I deserve closure. More importantly, I dream of a day when we find justice," wrote Shafra Dzamara.

The open letter is the latest desperate attempt by Dzamara's wife as she seeks information on her husband's whereabouts.

She has previously petitioned Mnangagwa demanding answers on the disappearance of Dzamara.

Last year government said it was seized with the investigations on the disappearance of Dzamara.

Prior to his disappearance Dzamara challenged President Robert Mugabe to resign through the Occupy Africa Unity square movement.