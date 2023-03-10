Zimbabwe: Dzamara's Wife Pleads With Mnangagwa to Investigate His Disappearance

10 March 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Darlington Gatsi

Eight years after the mysterious disappearance of journalist Itai Dzamara, his wife, Sheffra, is still yearning for closure.

Dzamara was abducted by unidentified men in the high-density area of Glen View while at a barber shop in 2015.

Marking the anniversary of his disappearance, Dzamara's wife Sheffra penned a letter to President Mnangagwa to open an inquest into the disappearance of her husband.

"Up to this day, we don't know where Itai is, and it's been 8 years of suffering and unending grief. What pains me the most is having to explain his disappearance to our two children. They grieve every day for their missing father, and I weep every day for a missing husband. It has been a tough eight years of raising children on my own. All our efforts to find answers about Itai's whereabouts have hit a brick wall.

"Mr. President, it is in your power to call for an investigation. I, therefore, appeal to you as the President of your nation to do so. Itai cannot remain unaccounted for. The truth must come out. His two children, relatives, friends, and I deserve closure. More importantly, I dream of a day when we find justice," wrote Shafra Dzamara.

The open letter is the latest desperate attempt by Dzamara's wife as she seeks information on her husband's whereabouts.

She has previously petitioned Mnangagwa demanding answers on the disappearance of Dzamara.

Last year government said it was seized with the investigations on the disappearance of Dzamara.

Prior to his disappearance Dzamara challenged President Robert Mugabe to resign through the Occupy Africa Unity square movement.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.