Nigerian Military Deactivates 74 Illegal Refineries in Two Weeks - Official

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) says troops of Operation Delta Safe have discovered and destroyed 74 illegal refining sites in the Niger Delta region in the last two weeks.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Musa Danmadami, a major general, made this known at the bi-weekly news briefing on operations of the armed forces on Thursday in Abuja.

Mr Danmadami said the troops in the conduct of Operation Octopus, also destroyed 341 storage tanks, 31 wooden boats, 260 ovens and 15 dugout pits.

According to him, troops also recovered 209,000 litres of crude oil, 145,000 litres of diesel, and 4,500 litres of petrol.

He added that 27 variety of weapons, 468 assorted ammunition, two speed boats, two outboard engines, eight vehicles and four motorcycles were recovered while a total of 71 criminals were apprehended.

He said the troops had continued to sustain the war against oil theft, illegal refineries and other criminal activities in the region through aggressive patrols, raids and clearance operations among other activities.

According to him, preparations were conducted at the creeks, waterways, the high sea, towns and cities of Bayelsa, Delta, Rivers, Cross River and Akwa Ibom states, which yielded appreciable results.

"It is worth mentioning that N173.9 million were denied oil thieves," he said.

In the South-east Zone, the Defence spokesperson said, the troops of the Joint Task Force, Operation UDOKA sustained the fight against the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network terrorists, aimed at restoring peace in the zone.

He said troops recovered several high-calibre weapons, killed two IPOB/ESN terrorists and arrested 14.

In the South-western zone, he said, the troops of operation AWATSE apprehended 30 suspected criminals and recovered different categories of arms and ammunition as well as hard drugs within the period.

"I wish to once again convey the military high command's commendations on the unrelenting efforts of troops and other security agencies in the various theatres of operations across the country.

"The media community is also acknowledged for their partnership and continued cooperation with the military and other security agencies, in our quest to restore peace and security to our dear country.

"Also, the entire populace is hereby appreciated, for the support given to the members of the armed forces and other security agencies in the conduct of our various operations across the country.

"We are also urging them to continue to provide prompt and creditable information on the activities of terrorists and other criminal elements, in their respective areas," he added.

(NAN)