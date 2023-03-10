Nigeria: PDP Challenges YPP to Provide Evidence Gov Emmanuel Visited INEC Office

The PDP spokesperson in the state, Borono Bassey, said in a statement on Tuesday in Uyo that the allegation against the Akwa Ibom governor and the PDP was "wild" and "false".

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State has challenged the opposition Young Progressives Party (YPP) to provide evidence that Governor Udom Emmanuel visited any office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the general elections in the state.

The Chairman of the YPP in Akwa Ibom, Nyeneime Andy, told reporters on Monday in Uyo that the Akwa Ibom Governor Udom Emmanuel spent "over four hours" in INEC office.

Mr Andy did not mention which of the INEC offices or provide any evidence to back the allegation.

He also said without evidence that INEC in Akwa Ibom was in "alliance" with the PDP over the elections.

The PDP spokesperson in the state, Borono Bassey, said in a statement on Tuesday in Uyo that the allegation against the Akwa Ibom governor and the PDP was "wild" and "false".

"We challenge Apostle Nyeneime Andy to produce even the tiniest shred of evidence that shows that Governor Udom Emmanuel had visited INEC office on the said day, else the lying State Chairman of YPP should never stand before his Church to preach against the sin of lying," Mr Bassey said.

Mr Bassey said Mr Andy knew "deep inside his heart" that the allegations were false.

"When he stands before God Almighty on judgement day, he shall be called to question on why he bore such false witnesses about the forthcoming elections, not minding that he is one who claims to be a Pastor of Church."

The PDP spokesperson described the YPP as an "ill-fated and makeshift political party", and said the party recorded an embarrassing outing during the 25 February presidential and National Assembly elections in Akwa Ibom.

He said the press conference in which Mr Andy made the allegations against Governor Emmanuel, the PDP and INEC was "merely a session of the YPP licking their wounds of defeat" in the elections.

Counter accusation

The PDP made a counter-accusation against the YPP, saying "there are videos showing notable YPP chieftains in the State at INEC offices in different Local Government Areas in Akwa Ibom State dishing out crude intimidations and making attempts to assault staff of INEC."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The party added, "We must warn that our Party will not tolerate a repeat of this kind of behaviour as we have petitioned the Security agencies to ensure that they deploy video surveillance all over the state and also apprehend Chieftain of any political party who makes effort to mar the smooth, credible and peaceful conduct of (the governorship and House of Assembly elections).

The PDP had not provided evidence to back its allegation against the YPP in Akwa Ibom.

The PDP won two out of three Senate seats in Akwa Ibom, while the All Progressives Congress (APC) won one seat.

The YPP did not win any Senate seat.

For the Federal House of Representatives, the PDP won seven out of 10 seats, while the APC won one seat. The YPP did not win any.

INEC had declared the elections inconclusive in two federal constituencies in the state.

The PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar won the presidential election in Akwa Ibom.

"We urge millions of Akwa Ibom people to again troop out to their respective polling units and use their Permanent Voters Cards and massively vote the PDP to send a clear message to these elements who wish to drag our state backwards," the PDP spokesperson in the state, Mr Bassey said.