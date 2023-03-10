Africa: Tunisia U20 Coach Sellimi Targets Nigeria Scalp in Third Place Play-Off

Tunisia head coach Adel Sellimi has urged his team to go all out on Friday and secure a bronze medal when they face Nigeria in the third place match of the TotalEnergies U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Young Carthage Eagles' dreams of playing in the final ended when they lost 3-0 to Senegal in the semi-finals at the Suez Canal Authority Stadium in Ismailia.

Adel Sellimi's team finished second in Group C behind finalists The Gambia with four points.

Tunisia lost 1-0 to The Gambia at the Alexandria Stadium before drawing goalless with Benin at the El Hodoud Stadium.

The 2021 semifinalists beat Zambia 2-1 in Cairo to qualify for the quarter-finals of the TotalEnergies U-20 AFCON.

The North Africans twice came from behind to hold Congo to a thrilling 3-3 draw after extra time before edging them on post match penalties.

The UNAF zone champions were beaten by high flying Senegal in the semi-finals at the Suez Canal Authority Stadium in Ismailia.

Goals from Pape Demba Diop and a Lamine Camara brace was enough to secure the Teranga Cubs a place in Saturday's final against The Gambia.

"After the psychological shock against Senegal I asked the players to pull themselves together because the competition is not over," Sellimi said.

"We can still win a trophy. The bronze medal is important for the CVs of the players, they must be aware of it.

"We can't demolish everything because we're not in the final.

"We have qualified for the World Cup. This group of players can be a base for the future of Tunisian football."

Goalkeeper Mohamed Amine Memiche reiterated the importance of finishing on a good note.

"The match is very important," said Memiche. "We are going to play for the win, we have to redeem ourselves.

"We weren't up to it against Senegal but we have an opportunity to correct the mistakes and win something."