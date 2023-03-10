Liberia: NaFAA Donates Over 800 Lifesaving Jackets to Local Fishermen in Maryland

The Government of Liberia, through the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authorities (NaFAA) has donated over 800 lifesaving jackets to Local Fishermen in Harper Electoral District #1, Maryland County. The presentation ceremony, which took place on Saturday February 25, 2023, brought together Local Government Officials of Maryland County, Residents of the Fishery Communities in Harper as well as several citizens who have gone to witness the occasion, amongst others. Making the presentation on behalf of the Liberian Government, Maryland County Superintendent George Andrew Prowd disclosed that the lifesaving jackets will serve as a relief to fishermen in the county, noting, it was given most especially to Local Fishermen in Harper who have no access to proper safety gears. According to Superintendent Prowd, the donation is part of the government's ongoing commitment of promoting safe boating practices and protecting Legal Fishermen, across Liberia. He stressed that President George Manneh Weah believes that the lifesaving jackets will help prevent accidents and keep fishermen safe, while carrying out their daily operations at sea. "These lifesaving jackets are in sizes in order that every fisher man will benefit. It is part of President Weah's continuous initiative in making more improvements in the lives of the Liberian people. With the help of dedicated individuals and businesses, we can all work together to create a safe and more caring world for our people". Superintendent Prowd added. Receiving the items on behalf of the Fishing Community, Mr. Sam Dune, Head of the Fishermen in Harper lauded the efforts of the Liberian Government for such initiative and promised to use the jackets for its intended purpose. "We want to appreciate the Government of Liberia for the generosity and dedication to safety. We are very much grateful." He noted. The request was made earlier in October 2021, at the Official Launch of Japanese-donated YAMAHA Engines to the Liberian Government, through the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA) in the Port City of Buchanan, and the donation is part of President Weah's promises fulfilled.