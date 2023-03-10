Ghana: GCB Completes First PAPSS Client Transaction in Ghana

9 March 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

GCB Bank Plc, one of the largest banks in Ghana, says it has successfully completed the first Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) client transaction in Ghana.

The transaction, it said, in­volves a Ghanaian incorporated entity initiating a supplier payment from GCB in Ghana Cedis to a beneficiary in Nigeria who receives the payment in Naira instantly.

The Managing Director of GCB, Mr Kofi Adomako, said, "This innovation revolutionalises the way Ghanaian individuals and businesses trade with the rest of Africa".

The PAPSS platform is ex­pected to bring several benefits to GCB's customers as individuals and businesses will now have access to cheaper, faster turn­around, traceable and transparent cross-border payments. This development is also a major step in operationalising the AfCFTA objectives.

Mr Kofi Adomakoh noted, "GCB is excited about this feat, being the first on an innovative and leading-edge technology platform. We believe in PAPSS as a key driver in the AfCFTA agenda and the potential it has to transform the way our customers trade across the continent. We at GCB are very confident this will transform the payment ecosystem and facilitate trade among African countries".

He lauded the Bank of Ghana and Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems (GHIPSS) for the regulatory framework and immense support in operation­alising the platform, saying, "We could not have achieved this with­out your continuous commitment to improving the payment system in Ghana. To Afreximbank, and the PAPSS Team based out of Cairo, we say Ayekoo for making the AfCFTA dream a reality".

The Chief Executive Officer of PAPSS, Mike Ogbalu III, said, "GCB's adoption of PAPSS is one of the fastest in Ghana, as the bank has not only been the first to complete the technical integration to our system, but has also been the first to complete custom­er transactions. This is a major milestone, as it now allows their customers to commence real-time cross-border payments in local currency".

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.