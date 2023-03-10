Ghana: YFM National Pool Tournament... Frank Wins Title, Gh¢10,000 Cash Prize

Frank retained his title as champion of the YFM National Pool Tournament for the second consecutive year in a thrilling contest at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The tournament kicked off with a bang, as players displayed their skills and strategies in a bid to outdo their opponents. The level of intensity was high, and every game was closely contested, with players taking advantage of every opportunity to pocket their balls and gain maximum points.

The ultimate showdown was between defending champion, Frank and Samuel both of whom had shown exceptional skill and resilience throughout the tourna­ment.

In the end, it was Frank who emerged as the winner of the tournament, beating Samuel in a closely contested pool.

Aaron and Gh Meek Mill fol­lowed in third and fourth places, respectively.

Mr Osei Kuffour, Head of YFM Triangle said the station was committed to making pool sports an industrious sports discipline in Ghana.

"We've journeyed across the length and width of Ghana for the qualifiers and we witnessed a very competitive grand finale today. Congrats to all the finalists who participated today; they all did amazingly well and gave us a good game.

"YFM is fully committed to growing pool sports in Ghana and will continue to engage all the major stakeholders in making pool a household sport in Gha­na." he said.

The YFM National Pool Tour­nament was in partnership with the National Sports Authority (NSA) as it outdoored the best pool talent in the Ghana.