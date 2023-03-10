Ghana: Asafa Powell Visits Olympic Africa Centre for Youth Sports Excellence At Amasaman

Visiting famed ath­lete - Asafa Powell, has paid a working visit to the Olympic Africa Sports Excellence Centre for Kids and Youth at Amasaman in the Greater Accra Region.

The former Jamaican 100m world record holder, accom­panied by his Ghanaian-Ca­nadian wife, Alyshia, were excited at the project for the kids, commending the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) and its President, Ben Nunoo Mensah and his board for their vision and hard work.

Powell, who is in the coun­try at the behest of the GOC, said such a project for kids was very laudable.

According to the Jamaican legend, planning for the kids and youth was very ideal and important "because they are the future leaders of the na­tion, and some of them will become the stars of Ghana in sports."

He presented some kids who accompanied the Municipal Chief Executive of Ga West (Amasaman), Mr Clement Nii Lamptey Wilkinson, and the officials with products from Twellium Industrial Company, who are supporting the historical trip to Ghana.

Mr Nunoo Mensah was also grateful to the MCE, and all who in diverse ways supported in protecting the Amasaman land which was secured during the era of Mr BT Baba - a former GOC boss.

Some GOC officials, who were part of the visit to Amasaman were Mr Abe Duah, Deputy Treasurer and President of Ghana Tennis Association, Mr Emmanu­el Asare - President of the Ghana Cricket Association, among others.

Work on the Olympic Af­rica Sports Excellence Centre for kids and youth is ongoing and the facilities will include a hostel, volleyball court, tennis courts, football field and running tracks for track and field events.

There would be venues for other events like tug of war, ampe, cycling, boxing, taekwondo, karate-do, judo, table tennis, badminton and others