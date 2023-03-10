Ghana: AAAG to Host Maiden Automotive Summit in Accra

The Automobile As­semblers Association of Ghana (AAAG) will host its maiden Automotive Summit on March 20, 2023, at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) Grand Arena.

The summit is being organ­ised under the theme "Creating a new economic backbone for Ghana and the Sub-Region."

This was contained in a statement copied to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

According to the statement, the summit would present the opportunity for leading experts and industry professionals in the sector to discuss the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in the automobile industry.

The summit,it said would concurrently run along an exhi­bition of over 20 vehicle models locally assembled in Ghana by the members of the AAAG.

The AAAG membership include Volkswagen Ghana, Japan Motors, Rana Motors, Kantanka Automobile, Silverstar Ghana, Stallion Group Toyota-Tsusho Company.

Associate members are Toyota Ghana and CFAO Motors Ghana.

According to the statement, the event would attract an audi­ence of hundreds of senior-level representatives from across the length and breadth of the indus­try, including vehicle manufactur­ers, component manufacturers, engineers, government, the financial sector, insurance, global organisations, and the media.

It said the panel discussions would address the key areas of focus for the automotive industry including sustainability, compet­itiveness, standards, the creation of a locally used car market, com­ponent manufacturing, retail, auto financing, and insurance, amongst others.

Speakers include senior exec­utives from vehicle manufactur­ers, policymakers, and a host of content experts from automotive and aligned industries.

The AAAG President, Mr Jeffrey Oppong Peprah said the association was delighted to host the summit, adding that it would explore the future of the automo­bile industry and the technologies and innovations that will shape it.

"This will provide us the opportunity as a country to discuss the issues and opportuni­ties impacting businesses and the automobile industry as a whole," he added.