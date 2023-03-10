Nigeria: How Troops Thwarted Terrorists Plot to Scuttle Elections in Kogi, Borno States

The Defence Headquarters on Thursday disclosed that troops deployed for operations in Kogi and Borno states foiled attempts by terrorists and political thugs to disrupt the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections in Kogi and Borno states.

In Borno state, the terrorists planned to attack some locations in Kauwa, Gamboru, and Monguno in Borno but credible intelligence gave out the location of their convergence resulting in troops carrying out air and ground raids and neutralizing scores of the terrorists

Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Musa Danmadami who made this known, also stated that troops on patrol at Okehi town in Okenne Local Government Area of Kogi on February 25 arrested 8 political thugs in an attempt to disrupt the electoral process.

Speaking on military operations against criminal elements across the country, Danmadami said, "Troops recovered 3 pump action guns, 2 locally fabricated AK 47 rifles, 6 locally made assorted guns, and 2 daggers."

His words, "Notably, on February 24, 2023, an intelligent report revealed terrorist convergence with plans to attack some locations in Kauwa, Gamboru, and Monguno in Borno state in a bid to disrupt the 2023 general elections.

"Consequently, a series of air interdiction operations were carried out at these identified locations. Feedback revealed that the airstrike dealt with terrorists, as several terrorists were neutralized and their logistics destroyed. Meanwhile, troops of the Nigerian military fighting to rid the country of armed bandits terrorizing the North West, have recovered a total of N10.59million (#10,595,580.00) from bandits collaborators and logistics logistics suppliers who were ferrying the cash to the hideouts of the criminal elements in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna State and Gusau, Zamfara State.

According to Major General Musa Danmadami, Director, Defence Media Operations, troops while on patrol in Polowire area of Birnin Gwari LGA of Kaduna State on 26 Feb, arrested a suspected bandit collaborator with the sum of N9.5million (N9, 500,000.00 naira only).

Earlier on 24 Feb 2023, based on credible intelligence, troops on patrol at Gusau in Gusau Local Government Area of Zamfara State intercepted a female bandit collaborator who was enroute Taraba State with the sum N1, 09million (#1, 093,000.00 only) concealed in a cosmetic bag. The recovered sum was said to be for the purchase of arms and ammunitions in Taraba State.

Aside the huge sum of cash recovered, Danmadami said that during the fighting engagements that ensued, troops of operation Hadarin Daji neutralized 13 bandits as well as rescued 23 kidnapped victims noting that all recovered items and rescued victims were handed over to appropriate authority for further action.

He said that troops also recovered 7 AK-47 rifles, 12 AK-47 magazines, 158 rounds of 7.62mm special, 1 locally fabricated weapon, 4 Improvised Explosive Devices, 2 Dane guns, 1 motorcycle, 1 handheld radio, 9 bicycles, 39 rustled cows and 74 sheep.

In the North East, troops fighting against Boko Haram/ISWAP neutralized 8 terrorists in several encounters, arrested 35 terrorist logistics suppliers and rescued 19 civilians while a total of 1,332 terrorists and their family members comprising 222 adult males, 411 adult females and 699 children surrendered to troops at different locations within the theatre of Operations.

He noted that all recovered items, rescued civilians, and apprehended suspects have been handed over to the appropriate authority for further action while surrendered terrorists and members of their families are being profiled for further action.

Also during the operations, troops recovered 10 AK-47 rifles, 1 LMG, 7 rounds of 5.56 ammo, 1 LMG link containing 111 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 200 rounds of LMG ammo, 46 rounds of 7.62mm special, 12 rounds of refilled 7.62mm special, 2 Dane guns, 4 AK-47 magazines loaded with 102 rounds of 7.62mm special, 24 AK-47 magazines, 1 36 hand grenade and 1 motorcycle.

"Also, on 27 February 2023, an air interdiction was conducted at Muzuri in Ngala Local Government Area of Borno State following intelligence report of Terrorist meeting in the location. Feedback revealed that several terrorists were neutralized with logistics also destroyed in the airstrike".

In the South-South Zone, troops of Joint Task Force Operation Delta Safe in prosecution of Operation Octopus Grip "discovered and destroyed 74 illegal refining sites, 341 storage tanks, 31 wooden boats, 260 ovens and 15 dugout pits.

"Troops also recovered 209,000 liters of crude oil, 145,000 liters of Automotive Gas Oil, 4,500 liters of Premium Motor Spirit, 27 variety of weapons, 468 assorted ammunition, 2 speed boats, 2 outboard engine, 8 vehicles and 4 motorcycles while a total of 71 criminals were arrested.

"All recovered items and apprehended suspects have been handed over to the appropriate authority for further action. It is worth mentoring that the sum of One Hundred Seventy Three Million, Nine Hundred and Eighty Five Thousand Six Hundred and Fifty Naira (N173, 985,650.00) only were denied oil thieves" he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Continuing he said, "Precisely, on 25 February 2023, troops on fighting patrol at Obudu town; Obudu Local Government Area of Cross River State arrested a suspected cult leader of Vikings confraternity at his residence. Troops search his residence and recovered 1 model MP-25 auto pistol, 1 round of 7.62mm special ammunition, one cartridge and a mobile phone.

"Equally, following credible intelligence, troops on patrol at Ikono and Ogoja Local Government Areas of Cross River State intercepted 2 buses and arrested 11 suspected criminals as well as recovered 5 pistols, 4 locally made pistols, 26 cartridges, 1 Dane gun and 2 machetes. Also, on 6 March 2023, troops conducted cordon and search operation at the residence of a community leader at within Boki Local Government Area of Cross River State.

"The search was based on credible intelligence on illegal possession of arms and ammunition. Following the operation, troops arrested 2 suspects and recovered 3 locally made guns, 27 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, 2 G3 rifle magazines, 1 G3 rifle butt and 1 cleaning rod."