Nigeria: Shelf Drilling Secures $118m Offshore Nigeria

10 March 2023
Leadership (Abuja)

Oslo-listed jack-up drilling rig leasing firm, Shelf Drilling, has secured a two-year contract in Nigeria for its Shelf Drilling Scepter rig.

The contract value for the firm period, including mobilization revenue, is approximately $118 million, Shelf Drilling said, without sharing info on the client's identity.

Shelf Drilling said that the contract had a one-year extension option. The operations in Nigeria are expected to start in May 2023.

According to Shelf Drilling's fleet status report, last issued in November, the Shelf Drilling Scepter had worked in Vietnam for CLJOC between June and August 2022, and was then moved to Singapore to wait for a new assignment. The rig is currently moored in Singapore.

The Shelf Drilling Scepter rig is of the Keppel FELS Super B Class design.

It has a maximum drilling depth of 35,000 feet (10668 meters) and a maximum water depth of 350 feet (106.68 meters). It can accommodate 150 people.

The rig was built in 2008 and upgraded in 2019.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.