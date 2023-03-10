Nigeria: 17 Years After Child Rights Law Adoption, Nasarawa Gets Family Court

Nasarawa State government has established a family court to mitigate the high rate of abuses and violations involving women and children.

The state government also signed the Rule/Practice Direction 2023 for the full commencement of the first family court practice in the country.

The state chief judge, Justice Aisha Bashir Aliyu, signed the Rules and Practice Direction 2023 yesterday in Lafia, the state capital.

The development came 17 years after the domestication of child rights law in the state.

LEADERSHIP Friday reports that the Child Rights Act was passed by the federal government in 2003 and domesticated in Nasarawa in 2005.

However, since its domestication, the laws have not been implemented due to lack of institutional framework to do so.

Speaking after signing the rules and practice direction 2023, the CJ said the state has become the first to implement sitting of family court in the country.

She said, "Today is remarkable because the signing of this document marks the commencement of family court in Nasarawa State. I will also send a copy of the document to the United States as women juris we are usually challenged on what impacts we are making on children, especially the girl child and women.

"With the commencement of family court in the state women and children now have succour, unlike before where there are no procedures and guidelines on how to implement child right laws."

She said the initiative was made possible as a result of the commitment and sacrifice of Dr Nawani Aboki, the director and chief executive of Centre for Women, Youth and Community Action (NACWYCA), a non-governmental organisation.

In his remarks at the occasion, Aboki thanked the CJ for bringing the 17 years struggle to secure the rights of women and children in the state to an end.

"Today is worth celebrating because the door to justice is now opened for children, parents, guardians, teachers and all duty bearers in the state," he noted.

He said with the commencement of family courts, proceedings relating to the right, advancement and welfare of the child under the Nasarawa State Child's rights law 2005 is now taking effect.