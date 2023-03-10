Ghana: Death of Soldier At Ashaiman - Items Retrieved From House Near Crime Scene

The laptop, spectacles and other accoutrement have been retrieved from a house within the vicinity of Taifa, suburb of Ashaiman, in Greater Accra, where Imoro Sheriff, was allegedly murdered.

However, the iPhone of Sheriff, which was taken away after the incident, has not been found.

The soldier, a private, based in three Garrison, Sunyani, in Bono Region, was allegedly murdered in cold blood, at Taifa.

The Ghanaian Times gathered that Sheriff did visit the girlfriend at Taifa, when he was allegedly "ambushed, knifed," and killed at the place.

Sources at the Tema Regional Command and one Battalion Infantry, confirmed to the Gha­naian Times that some suspects were arrested in connection with the murder, including the alleged girlfriend.

Relatedly, the military on Tues­day "combed" the crime scene and other vicinities including Middle East, Official Town and New Town, where hundreds of inno­cent civilians were molested.

The Ghanaian Times investiga­tions gathered that dozens of the suspects have been released.

Meanwhile, Sheriff would be buried today at the 37 Military Cemetery in accordance with Muslim rites.

His father, Asanubu Imoro, said his son, who was based in Sunyani, informed him that, he (Imoro) was attending a programme in Accra and planned to visit the family on Friday.

It was later on Friday that Asa­nubu recounted having heard the news of his son's death on social media.

Consequently, Tulaku, a suburb of Ashaiman, turned a ghost town when some military personnel in­vaded the area and arrested at least 72 people, following the murder of Sheriff.

This was after the soldiers had subjected some of the residents to severe beatings to avenge the death of their colleague, who was allegedly murdered on Monday.

After conducting the swoop in the area and arresting some residents for questioning over the death of 21-year-old Sheriff, the soldiers brandishing AK-47 assault rifle, cordoned off the Ashaiman Roundabout-Afariwaa stretch of the road and conducted random searches in some commercial private vehicles.