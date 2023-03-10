Ghana: Our Ability Can Make Paradise Out of Ghana - Togbe Afede

The Agbog­bomefia of Asogli, Togbe Afede XIV, has expressed confidence Ghana can be transformed into a paradise despite the current challeng­es confronting the nation.

"It is true that Ghana is going through difficulties, with inflation high and the cedi losing more than 50 per cent of its value over the past year, frightening joblessness among our youth is growing, posing a threat to our stability, our country is heavily indebted and unable to service its debts," he decried.

With his belief and confi­dence in the country, Togbe Afede explained that despite the challenges, the nation could be transformed but it would require trustworthy, visionary, honest, and selfless leadership that works with a bold and compelling vision, backed by right policies, programmes and plans.

In an Independence Day message to the citizenry, the Agbogbomefia said many Ghanaians were worried, naturally, after 66 years of nationhood, they were far from realising the dream of their founding fathers.

The statement noted that their dream of a nation that is able to provide, under indigenous leadership, basic necessities to all its people, ensure their happiness and despite the challenges de­scribed himself as "a slave to optimism."

It noted that the better Ghana all citizens wanted further required that they recognised the need to work together, tackle issues differently, more of the same approach would not produce different results but required, they respected the truth, eschew divisiveness, and the winner-takes-all brand of politics.

"We must accept we have done enough politics, it is time we focus on devel­opment, tackle issues that bind us together which will require,we put the interest of our nation ahead of personal and political party interests, and unite to confront our development challenges as one people.

"It will require the state takes all actions necessary to maximise the rate of eco­nomic development, secure maximum welfare, freedom, happiness of every person in the country, insist on trans­parency, accountability in our institutions, integrity and the fight against corruption must become part of our culture," the statement said.

It called for genuine support and assistance to the private sector without discrimination based on tribe or political party affiliation while leadership was common denominator in all spheres of endeavour, the fate of democracy, progress, growth and development rested, ulti­mately, on the people.

The statement urged Ghanaians to change their at­titudes, value system, eschew apathy and get involved since current situation was product of past actions and inactions and the future would reflect actions taken at critical time in their history by fighting poverty which required join­ing in fighting every obstacle towards prosperity.