Ghana: Swoop On Ashaiman Not to Avenge Killing of Soldier - GAF

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has stated that its dawn swoop at Ashaiman, in the Greater Accra Region, on Tuesday, was not to avenge the killing of one of its personnel.

Rather, the operation was to aid at fishing out the perpe­trators of the heinous crime, which resulted in the death of Trooper Imoro Sherrif, last weekend

"The GAF wishes to place on record that the swoop was not targeted at innocent civilians but was an intelligence-led opera­tion conducted on suspected hideouts of criminals and crime-prone areas in general," according to a statement issued and signed by Brigadier General Aggrey-Quashie, Director of Public Relations of the GAF, in Accra.

It said during the swoop in Ashaiman-Taifa and Tulaku, the GAF arrested 184 suspects between the ages of 21 and 47.

The statement said the sus­pects have since been handed over to the Military Police, and they (suspects) would be sent to the Ghana Police Service for further screening and action.

"GAF acknowledged that re­grettably some innocent persons might have been caught up in the operation and subsequently, suffered some distress due to the location they found them­selves at the time," it said.

The statement called on the public to provide useful information, support the se­curity agencies in weeding out criminals and miscreants from the communities, while desisting from shielding and conniving with such suspects to curb crim­inal activities in the country.

It would be recalled that Tulaku, a suburb of Ashaiman, two days ago was deserted when some military personnel stormed the area and arrested some people after the murder of the soldier.

The incident of the alleged mob killing of the soldier re­ceived mixed reactions over the weekend as to what might have triggered the barbaric attack on the soldier.