Ghana: Inkoom Calls for Unity in Hearts

Accra Hearts of Oak right full back, Sam­uel Inkoom, has called for harmony within the club.

Preparations for the Phobians 1-0 win over Asante Kotoko in the betPawa Premier League and President's Cup was marred by Hearts supporters attack on Head Coach, Slavko Matic, at their Pobiman Training Complex.

Assistant Coach, David Ocloo, took charge of the team in Sun­day's triumph over the Porcupine Warriors, making Matic's stay at the club very uncertain.

Speaking after the game, Inkoom said "The most import­ant thing we have to do is to come together. Without the play­ers, there will not be any team. Without the supporters, there will not be any player."

"We have to keep the spirit. I was so happy. You can see the fans was together. That's the beauty of the game."

Meanwhile, Board Member of Accra Hearts of Oak, Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe has revealed that Coach Slavko Matic was cautioned about the behaviour of the fans following a string of poor results.

The Serbian Gaffer was not allowed to hold his training sessions at the Pobiman Train­ing Complex prior to the game against their arch-rivals, Kumasi Asante Kotoko, at the Accra Sports Stadium which also served as the 2023 President's Cup.

Prior to their victory against Kotoko, Matic had led the team to just a single win in 10 Premier League games, with the latest coming in a defeat to Great Olympics.

Matic was not seen on the touchline when Hearts played Kotoko. In his stead, Assistant Coach, David Ocloo, took charge for the entire duration of the game.

Dr Tamakloe told Accra based Asempa FM, that he advised Matic that fans of the club were disgruntled with the recent turn of results.

"I personally called Matic and advised him, that he should be careful with the supporters."

"The success of the club depends on the playing team and the supporters, if you don't get good results, supporters of the club will react, not violently.

"If he is not careful, and we keep our chalking bad results, the supporters will get him out of the club."

Following the incident that transpired at the training grounds, Matic subsequently reported it to the Regional Head­quarters of the Ghana Police Service. --Citinewsroom.com