Ghana: FEC NDC Directs Minority Caucus to Suspend Primaries Campaign

The Function­al Executive Committee (FEC) of the National Demo­cratic Congress (NDC), has directed members of the Minority Caucus in Parliament to suspend their parliamentary primaries cam­paign activities from March 7 to March 31, 2023.

The directive follows the declaration of"Operation Save Our Democracy" instituted by FEC to ensure they actively partake in all parliamentary proceedings.

A statement issued yesterday by FifiFiaviKwetey, the General Secretary of the NDC, to all constituency chairmen, regional chairmen and regional Secretari­at of the party cited by Ghana­ian Times, recalled all Members of Parliament (MPs) of the party who had travelled to return immediately.

Per the directive, no MP should undertake any travel that would affect his or her atten­dance in Parliament.

The statement asked all regional and constituency exec­utives and aspirants to ensure strict compliance with the direc­tives herein.

"Parliamentary aspirants are hereby directed in their own in­terest, to strictly adhere to the di­rectives as breach of same would attract severe sanctions however, dates for the filing of nomina­tions, vetting of parliamentary aspirants and parliamentary primaries remained unchanged.

The NDC has announced May 13, 2023, for both presiden­tial and parliamentary primaries.

This was announced by Mr Kwetey at the party headquarters in Accra on January 18, 2023.