Ghana: Chief Justice Inaugurates New Ho Court

Ho — A new court has been built on the premises of the Ho Court to facilitate justice delivery in area.

The courthouse, with ancil­lary facilities was an initiative of President Akufo-Addo who had promised upon assumption of office to build 100 courts with attached bungalows in all the 16 regions.

The building which has a courtroom, Magistrate office and other offices for the accountant, administrator, registrar and bailiff, was entirely funded by the Dis­trict Assemblies Common Fund.

The Chief Justice, Justice Anin Yeboah, said the government had noted the infrastructure deficit of the Judicial Service and subsequently, put plans through the District Assemblies Common Fund to bridge the gap.

He said that initiative was in fulfillment of the Local Gover­nance Act, 2016 (Act936) which stipulated that, District Assem­blies are to ensure ready access to court facilities to satisfy justice needs.

Justice Yeboah, said it was collective responsibility to ensure that democracy thrived in the country based on well-resourced judicial system.

He lauded the government for providing the infrastructure to ensure environmentally friendly system which had ignited new beginning and regenerated new energy.

The Chief Justice advised the staff to adopt "the highest main­tenance culture of the facility and equipment" to enhance justice delivery in the country.

The Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, emphasised on the need to support the Judi­cial Service for them to dispense justice in a timely and fair manner based on equity.

Other dignitaries at the event were Togbe Afede XIV, the Ag­bogbomefia of the Asogli State and President of Asogli Tradi­tional Council, Benjamin Komla Kpodo, Member of Parliament for Ho Central.