Nigeria: 32 Survivors of Train Accident Discharged - Lagos Govt

10 March 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi said 32 patients, rescued from the Thursday's collision of a train and a staff bus in the Ikeja area of the state, have been discharged.

Abayomi disclose this while addressing journalists at a press conference at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) on Friday.

The Commissioner said a total of 102 casualties were recorded.

According to him, the number of fatalities still stands at six, while 19 victims had been discharged from LASUTH, five from the State Accident and Emergency Centre at Old Toll Gate, and eight from Orile-Agege General Hospital.

He added that 256 units of voluntary blood was received on Thursday from Lagos State residents, while 40 units of blood had been transferred for the victims today.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.