Nigeria: Chelsea Appoint Nigeria's Sulaiman as U18 Coach

11 March 2023
This Day (Lagos)

With a statement on their official website, English Premier League giants, Chelsea have confirmed the appointment of Nigerian football tactician Hassan Sulaiman as the new coach for the U18 team.

Ed Brand's departure opened up a managerial vacancy at Chelsea U18s, and the powers that be at Stamford Bridge have decided to hire from within in their search for a new coach.

Sulaiman has held several roles at Chelsea and was the head coach of the U16s before his recent promotion to the U18s.

The Nigerian is qualified to coach Chelsea U18s as he is the holder of a UEFA A License, which allows him to be head coach of youth teams up to age 18.

Speaking on his appointment, Sulaiman said: "I am delighted to take on this new role and this is an opportunity that I am really looking forward to.

"I want to thank the leadership team for having the confidence in me to continue the success of the Academy.

"My passion is to help players become better people and better footballers, ultimately maximising their potential."

Sulaiman coached a Chelsea U14s side captained by Chinonso Chibueze to win the PL-ISL Next Generation Mumbai Cup in February 2020 and the following year, he was in the Chelsea U16 dugout as they won the annual Premier League tournament.

