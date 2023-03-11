Nigeria: Mercy Chinwo Set to Headline 'Excess Love' Concert

For over a decade, award-winning gospel singer, songwriter, recording and performing artiste Mercy Chinwo has been working for Christ with soul-lifting songs and her musical talent. Her hit single 'Excess Love' released in 2018 earned her the attention of not only the Nigerian gospel music industry but also on the international scene.

The internationally-celebrated gospel artiste, popularly known as Minister Mercy, is set to pull thousands of her francophone fans in an atmosphere of electrifying praise and worship at a grand concert in Republic of Togo. The concert which is opened for all at the Omnisport Stadium, Lome is scheduled for today March 11 and tomorrow Sunday March 12, 2023.

Known for her popular hit song 'Excess love', among other incredible hits such as Obinasom, Chinedum, Chinwo is billed to minister at the widely-anticipated concert dubbed "Grand Concert Excess Love" -- which aims to create an opportunity for all to come together as a body of Christ to celebrate the goodness of God and His excess love.

Sharing the stage with a star-studded lineup of gospel ministers and gospel music artists from other African countries, the 2-day event promises to be a night of high-energy praise, worship, and diverse expressions of God with something for everyone -- young, old, friends, and family. Gospel pastors and gospel music musicians from other African nations will also perform.

With a career spanning over 8 years, Mercy who is well known for her powerful vocals and heartfelt lyrics gushes: "I am excited to be a part of this event and I'm looking forward to an evening of worship, celebration, and connection with the audience. Join me at the stadium as we usher the Lord into our midst. See you all there".

Since breaking into the gospel scene she has been featured on a number of gospel music projects, working with the likes of JJ Hairson, Nathaniel Bassey, Chioma Jesus, Banky W, Joe Praize, Samsong, Moses Bliss and a host of others. The theme song 'Excess Love' is the number six track on her album The Cross My Gaze released in 2018.