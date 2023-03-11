Nigeria: Governorship Election - Nigerian Universities Announce New Resumption Dates

Nigerian tertiary institutions had earlier been directed by the Federal Ministry of Education to suspend academic activities until 14th March.

Following the extension by one week the conduct of the governorship and state houses of assembly election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), some Nigerian universities have announced new resumption dates for academic activities.

But INEC postponed the second round of the country's general elections earlier scheduled for 11th March, to 18th March.

Consequently, the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Lagos State University (LASU), University of Lagos (UNILAG), Lagos State University of Education (LASUED) and Usmanu Danfodiyo University (UDUS), among others, have announced new resumption dates.

The University of Abuja had stated that it is not going on break and would instead continue academic activities virtually throughout the period of the break.

The spokesperson for Bayero University, Kano (BUK), Lamara Garba, said the Senate of the institution has not decided on a new resumption date.

The Dean, Students' Affairs for Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto (UDUS), Umar Aliyu, a professor, said the one week extension would also apply to the institution, but there's no definite resumption date yet.

He said UDUS was to begin a new session by the end of March, but that the Senate of the institution would have to meet to decide on an actual date of resumption.

"Now that the elections have been extended by one week, we are also applying that extension," he told our reporter in a telephone conversation on Friday. "Officially, we are supposed to start a new session by (the end of) March. Now, the date has to change and that means the Senate would have to sit to decide on a new date."

Resumption, examinations

Meanwhile, LASU, UNILAG, LASUED and FUOYE have released statements to announce new dates of resumption.

The Senate for UNILAG and LASU approved Tuesday March 21st for resumption, said statements from both institutions.

The Head, Communications Unit at UNILAG, Adejoke Alaga-Ibraheem, however, said all other activities of the university, including inaugural lectures and meetings (excluding teaching), should continue as scheduled.

"On behalf of the University of Lagos Senate, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Folasade Ogunsola, FAS, has approved that the resumption of academic activities be postponed to Tuesday, March 21, 2023. However, all other activities of the university, including inaugural lectures and meetings (excluding teaching), should continue as scheduled," parts of the UNILAG statement read.

Meanwhile, LASU said the ongoing examinations would continue on Wednesday 22nd March, a day after new resumption date scheduled for Tuesday, 21st March.

The Vice Chancellor and Chairman of the LASU Senate, Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, a professor, said the institution would continue to provide skeletal services from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm throughout the break.

She also directed that students whose polling units are within the school premises should be allowed into the premises to exercise their franchise.

"Students who have registered for their Permanent Voters' Cards (PVC) and have their polling unit (24 - 17 -05 - 065) at the open space at LASU gate should be allowed to exercise their franchise," she said.

Meanwhile, FUOYE and LASUED approved Monday, 20th March, for resumption of academic activities.

LASUED Registrar, Opeoluwa Akinfemiwa, said the resumption date only applies to students.

A memorandum by FUOYE Registrar, Mufutau Ibrahim, stated that the first semester examination begins on Tuesday 21st, a day after resumption.

He said: "There will be an intensive physical revision exercise to prepare students adequately for the forthcoming 2022/2023 first semester examinations which will take place from Tuesday 21st March to Saturday, 25th March."

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe