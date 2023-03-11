Nigeria: Train Accident - Sanwo-Olu Pays Condolence Visits to Deceased Families

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday paid condolence visit to families of the Lagos State Government staff, who were involved in the train accident that claimed six lives on Thursday.

Governor Sanwo-Olu was accompanied by the Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, and some members of the State Executive Council to sympathise with the bereaved families.

A Lagos State Government Staff Bus with Number 33, carrying civil servants and some dependents from Isolo to Alausa had a collision with a commercial train at PWD Bus-Stop, along Agege Motor Road, in the State on Thursday.

The accident occurred when the Lagos State Government staff bus was about to cross the rail track and during the process, it collided with a commercial train at the location. Six out of the 85 passengers on the bus died while 79 civil servants and their dependents on the bus sustained varying degrees of injuries.

Governor Sanwo-Olu who was received by the three families he visited in Jakande Estate, Oke Afa, and Ikotun areas of Lagos State, commiserated with the bereaved families and prayed for them over their irreplaceable losses.

He urged them to take the death of their loved ones in good faith and see it as an act of God.

The Governor visited the families of Esther Rokosu, a staff of Lagos Internal Revenue Service (LIRS), and 54-year-old Mrs. Victoria Johnson nee Dada, a Social Welfare Officer of Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).

He also paid a condolence visit to the home of a Youth Corps member, Miss Aina Oreoluwa Juliana, who was serving in the Ministry of Education before her untimely death.

During the visit, prayers were offered for the deceased families, various ministries, and the Lagos State Government.