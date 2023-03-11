Nigeria: Killing of 30 Borno Fishermen By ISWAP Deeply Shocking - UN

The United Nations has condemned the killing of no fewer than 30 fishermen in Mukdolo village, Ngala Local Government Area of Borno State, last Wednesday by fighters of the Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP), describing it as "deeply shocking."

The ISWAP fighters invaded the village (located in Nigeria-Cameroon border along the fringes of Lake Chad) in their numbers, torturing their victims before killing them.

In a statement on Thursday, Matthias Schmale, UN resident and humanitarian coordinator, said the attack is a reminder of the sufferings faced by residents in the 13 years of armed conflict in Nigeria's North-east.

The statement reads: "The United Nations strongly condemns the ambush and brutal killing of more than 30 civilians in Mukdolo village in Ngala Local Government Area of Borno State yesterday.

"Several people were also reportedly injured, and others are still missing following the deadly attack allegedly carried out by an armed group.

"On behalf of the United Nations, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wish the injured who are recuperating a speedy recovery."

Schmale said the victims of this heinous attack were fishermen and farmers eking out a livelihood in a very insecure environment.

"They included both internally displaced persons (IDPs) and host community members from the neighbouring Dikwa Local Government Area.

"This deeply shocking attack is another horrific reminder of the real threats of violence and insecurity that IDPs and other people affected by more than 13 years of the non-international armed conflict in the region continue to face daily in their struggle to survive. The village of Mukdolo had been abandoned prior to the attack due to the activities of non-state armed groups.

"I remind all parties to the conflict to adhere to their obligations under international humanitarian and human rights law to protect civilians from harm," said the UN official.

Schmale called on state authorities to investigate the crime and swiftly bring the perpetrators to justice.

Sources in the local government area confirmed that the men were killed while on fishing and wood-cutting activities on Wednesday evening by terrorists riding on motorcycles.

It was reported that the terrorists started shooting sporadically killing 30 while seven others barely escaped with degrees of injuries.

Another source in the village said: "The terrorists asked the victims to lie down. Thereafter, they used their fishing net to wrap the victims before they started torturing them. After they became unconscious, they opened fire on them and killed all 30 of them."