Nigeria: Just - in - Terrorists Kill Pastor's Son, Abduct Wife, 3 Others in Kaduna

Terrorists said to be in a large number have attacked Karimbu-Kahugu community in Lere local government area of Kaduna State.

The attack, which happened on Friday, led to the death of the Baptist resident pastor's son, abduction of the pastor's wife and three others.

Confirming the attack, vice chairman, Kahugu National Development Associations, Peter Mukaddas, disclosed that the terrorists invaded the village and went straight to the pastor's residence.

It was further gathered that the terrorists operated for over an hour unchallenged shooting sporadically at the ceiling where the pastor's son was hiding.

Mukaddas said they have since reported the matter to the Police but residents in the area have been thrown into confusion as contact was yet to be established with the kidnappers.

"We're appealing to the government and security agencies to swing into action and ensure our loved ones are rescued," he said.

The spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, DSP uhammad Jalige, could not be reached as at the time of filing this report.