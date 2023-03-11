Nigeria: Just - in - Terrorists Kill Pastor's Son, Abduct Wife, 3 Others in Kaduna

10 March 2023
Leadership (Abuja)
By Isaiah Benjamin

Terrorists said to be in a large number have attacked Karimbu-Kahugu community in Lere local government area of Kaduna State.

The attack, which happened on Friday, led to the death of the Baptist resident pastor's son, abduction of the pastor's wife and three others.

Confirming the attack, vice chairman, Kahugu National Development Associations, Peter Mukaddas, disclosed that the terrorists invaded the village and went straight to the pastor's residence.

It was further gathered that the terrorists operated for over an hour unchallenged shooting sporadically at the ceiling where the pastor's son was hiding.

Mukaddas said they have since reported the matter to the Police but residents in the area have been thrown into confusion as contact was yet to be established with the kidnappers.

"We're appealing to the government and security agencies to swing into action and ensure our loved ones are rescued," he said.

The spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, DSP uhammad Jalige, could not be reached as at the time of filing this report.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.