Nigeria: Police to Arraign Osinbajo Over Lagos Bus-Train Accident

10 March 2023
Leadership (Abuja)
By Olamide Ojuokaiye

The Railway Command of the Nigeria Police Force, on Friday, said it has arrested the driver of the bus conveying workers of Lagos State government, which collided with a moving train on Thursday.

LEADERSHIP reports that six persons died in the accident, which was blamed on the alleged recklessness of the bus driver.

The driver, who was identified as Oluwaseun Osinbajo, was driving from Isolo to Alausa, Ikeja in Lagos when he failed to stop at the rail crossing point, which led to a collision with a moving train at the PWD Railway crossing in Shogunle in the Ikeja axis of the State.

Confirming his arrest of the driver, Commissioner for Police, Lagos State Railway Command, Yetunde Longe, explained that after investigations and taking into account all details, the driver will be arraigned in court but his matter will first be transferred to the Director of Public Prosecution because of the fact that he is a Lagos State government worker.

Longe said that investigation was ongoing to determine the number of people that died in the crash, adding that an autopsy would be conducted on the remains of the victims.

"Presently we are with the driver, we are handing him over to doctors for medical examination, because there was a flag officer at the railway crossing flagging him down, but he refused to stop, that is why we must subject him to through medical examination," the CP stated.

