Nigeria: FG Mulls Shifting Census to May

The National Population Commission (NPC) has said that the postponement of the 2023 gubernatorial and state house of assembly elections will affect the conduct of the 2023 Housing and Population Census.

Recall that the census which would hold after 17 years was scheduled for March 29 to April 2.

A staff member of the commission, who does not want his name in print as the decision is yet to be taken told Daily Trust that the exercise would now hold between May 3 to 7.

"The census will hold now from May 3 to 7 and it is a recommendation that has been submitted to the President. He is going to approve it anyway but it is yet to be decided."

The Chairman of the commission, Nasir Isa Kwarra, had given a hint of the shift of the exercise Thursday while receiving some digital items from the United Nations Population Fund (UNPFA) in Abuja.

Kwarra, while stating that the decision has not been reached, said President Muhammadu Buhari would decide the next line of action.

He applauded UNFPA for its support and partnership.

"Over the years, the UNFPA's partnership with the NPC has been invaluable in propelling the vision and mission of the Commission forward in its bid to strive for demographic excellence, a successful and fully digital 2023 PHC and in turn the 2023 PES.

"Thus far, the Commission and the UNFPA have spared no expense in the training and equipping the Commission's ranks with the necessary tools, knowledge, and skills to undertake the 2023 PES in line with international best practices," he added.

The UNFPA Country Representative, Ms Elizabeth Mueller explained that the laptops have all the software's needed for the exercise.

The UN agency also pledged to continue to support the commission deliver on its mandate.