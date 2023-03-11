Tunisia: Nigeria Beat Tunisia, Claim U20 Afcon Bronze

Nigeria's Flying Eagles defeated Tunisia's Young Carthage Eagles to win bronze at the ongoing 2023 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Egypt.

In the third placed match at Cairo International Stadium, the Flying Eagles put four goals past their opponents in a fiercely contested encounter.

Ibrahim Muhammad scored Nigeria's first goal of the game in the ninth minute.

However, the goalkeeper nearly cost the team its lead, but the goal was overturned after a VAR review.

The Flying Eagles' performance was sloppy, allowing the Young Carthage Eagles to gain momentum in the first half.

At the restart of the second half, the Nigerians turned on the heat which resulted in two quick goals within three minutes from Ahmed Abdullahi and Jude Sunday effectively ended Tunisia's chances of a comeback.

Not done yet, Sunday who later emerged the Man of the Match grabbed his brace in the final minute of the normal time to see Nigeria end the tournament on a high note.

With this victory, Nigeria become the nation with the most Afcon U20 bronze medals in history, cementing their reputation as one of the most successful teams in the competition's history.

Nigeria finished in third place at the 1995, 2009, and 2013 editions of the U20 Afcon.

Regardless of the outcome of the game, Tunisia and Nigeria will represent Africa at the FIFA U-20 World Cup later this year, alongside finalists Senegal and The Gambia.