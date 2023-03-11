Nigeria: Elections - FG to Shift 2023 Census to May

The National Population Commission (NPC) has stated that the postponement of the 2023 gubernatorial and state assembly elections would affect the conduct of the 2023 housing and population census.

Recall that the census, which would hold after 17 years, was scheduled from March 29 to April 2.

A staff of the commission who does not want his name in print as the decision was yet to be taken, told Daily Trust Saturday that the exercise would now hold from May 3 to 7.

"The census will be held from May 3 to 7 and it is a recommendation that has been submitted to the president. He is going to approve it, but it is yet to be decided," he said.

The chairman of the commission, Nasir Isa Kwarra, earlier gave a hint of the shift of the exercise yesterday while receiving some digital items from the United Nations Population Fund (UNPFA) in Abuja.

While stating that the decision has not been reached, Kwarra said President Muhammadu Buhari would decide the next line of action.