Nigeria: Lagos Train Accident - 32 Survivors Discharged

Lagos — At least 32 survivors from the accident involving a train and a Rapid Transport bus conveying staff of the Lagos State Government have been discharged.

The commissioner for health in the state, Professor Akin Abayomi, at a news conference Friday, disclosed that 32 survivors of the accident had been discharged from different hospitals.

He said that 19 survivors were discharged from the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), five from the Toll Gate Trauma Centre and eight from Orile-Agege General Hospital.

The commissioner added that the accident recorded 102 casualties, including six fatalities.

Commending blood donors, Prof Abayomi said all the victims with varying degrees of life-threatening injury were admitted and treated at the LASUTH.

Meanwhile, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, wife of the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, alongside the First Lady of Lagos State, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, were also at the LASUTH to sympathise with victims of the accident.

Senator Tinubu described the accident as unfortunate, while calling for caution on the part of drivers.

The Chief Medical Director of LASUTH, Professor Adetokunbo Fabamwo, said the hospital had not recorded more fatalities after the initial six.

He added that through triage, LASUTH was able to stabilise over 100 patients while referring the less severe patients to other hospitals around the state.

A relative of one of the accident victims, Rahman Barake, commended the efforts of the staff of LASUTH, as well as the Lagos State Government for their swift response.

Lagos, the commercial hub of Nigeria, was thrown into a panic mood on Thursday when a state government staff bus conveying civil servants from Isolo to Alausa had a head-on collision with a train at PWD bus-stop, along Agege Motor Road.

Meanwhile, following the accident, the Chartered Institute of Transport Administration (CIOTA), yesterday called for barricade at all the rail tracks linked with roads.

The president of CIOTA, Prince Segun Obayendo, said the barricades would be activated any time a train is approaching to stop all vehicles.