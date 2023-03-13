Nigeria: Abuja Early Rains - NiMet Warns Farmers Against Planting, Says Its False Onset

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has warned farmers in Abuja and the adjoining North Central States who have experienced some rainfall in the last two weeks to desist from planting crops as the rainy season hasn't commenced in these areas.

The Director General of NiMet Prof. Mansur Matazu told our correspondent that the rains that we have witnessed in Abuja and the environs are just a false onset and don't represent the commencement of the rainy season.

"What happened in Abuja is a false onset as it was predicted in our Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP) which we categorized as pre-onset activities. However, extreme southern coastal states like Akwa Ibom State, Bayelsa, and a few other states have already reached their onset which we predicted was starting from March 3," Prof. Matazu said.

"But for Abuja, it is pre-onset activities that are temporary. Farmers should use the opportunity to do land clearing and pre-raining activities. The onset for FCT is predicted to be from late April to early May depending in the local council" he stated.

Meanwhile, as the rainy season commences in parts of the country, especially in the coastal states NiMet has warned pilots and the general public to be wary of thunderstorms and other hazardous weather events.

"NiMet predicted rainfall onset to be earlier than the long-term average in most parts of the country during the 2023 Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP). The onset is expected to start from the coastal states of Bayelsa, Rivers and Akwa-Ibom in early March, progressively followed by the inland states and the Central states.". It reads" Statement signed by Muntari Yusuf Ibrahim, the GM/ Public Relations, NiMet said.