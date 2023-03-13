Africa: Camara Named TotalEnergies U-20 AFCON Best Player

Senegal star midfielder Lamine Camara has been named as the best player of the TotalEnergies U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The new Metz FC recruit was handed the Man of the Tournament award by the CAF Technical Study Group of the tournament following Saturday's final on Cairo.

The midfielder was rewarded for his standout performances during the tournament as Senegal secured their first ever TotalEnergies U-20 AFCON title.

The 19-year-old star played an integral part in Senegal's success in Egypt with his pressing and ability to create scoring opportunities for Malick Daf's side.

Camara was one of the standout performers of the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2022 in Algeria.

The former Generation Foot ace scored twice in semi-final victory over Tunisia in Ismailia.

Camara doubled Senegal's lead after Pape Demba Diop had given the Young Teranga Lions the lead at the Suez Canal Authority Stadium.

He completed his brace to send Senegal to their fourth appearance in the TotalEnergies U-20 Africa Cup of Nations final.

The elegant midfielder played a key part in the final against Gambia in Cairo. Goals from Sulaymane Faye and Mamadou Camara were enough to secure victory against their neighbours.

Lamine Camara will be hoping to continue his impressive performance with his new club Metz FC in the French second tier.